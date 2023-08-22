Can the Washington Commanders Contend For the Playoffs? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Washington Commanders are enjoying a much-needed boost in morale thanks to the impressive performance of rookie quarterback Sam Howell. After two weeks of preseason games, the focus has shifted from the controversies that have plagued the team to the potential of their passing offense.

Howell showed last night that he can be a productive quarterback for Washington. He displayed good decision-making, a quick release, and a strong arm, giving fans a glimpse of what he can bring to the table. If the young quarterback can maintain this level of performance, he could be the missing piece the Commanders need to elevate their offense.

Howell’s performances have washed away some of those negative stories. He has given the team a reason to be optimistic, even if it’s just the preseason. As we all know, preseason games don’t carry the same weight as the regular season, but they can provide a glimpse into a team’s potential. Right now, the potential is there for the Commanders to be a wild-card contender in the NFC.

Last season, Washington managed to avoid collapsing, despite their struggles. They finished close to a .500 record, and with some changes, they could find themselves in a better position this year. A new quarterback and an up-tempo offensive system could be the spark the Commanders need to win a few more games.

The NFC East is going to be competitive. The Dallas Cowboys might not be as strong as last year, but the New York Giants are expected to be very competitive, and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming in as the top team in the division. However, playing against other fourth-place teams could allow Washington to secure some much-needed victories.

Howell’s performances have brought a glimmer of hope to a team that desperately needed it. It’s still early, but if Howell continues to play at this level, he could be the key to Washington’s wild-card hopes.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.