Carolina Panthers NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5

After trading up in the 2023 NFL draft and selecting quarterback Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers are looking to take another step forward this year.

With a new head coach and quarterback combination in Frank Reich and Bryce Young, it will be interesting to follow how this impacts the Panthers after they finished last year on a high note. Young has had some strong reports early on in training camp, and we’ll get to see how he looks in game action during Week 1 of the preseason. The ceiling for Young is exceptionally high, but the Panthers can’t afford for him to get off to a slow start, even in a very winnable NFC South. Even with some question marks about Young being undersized as an NFL signal-caller, we’re still willing to bank on his overall potential. His football IQ stands out, and we like his prospects of being a franchise quarterback. There will be mistakes in his rookie year, but he’s a definite upgrade over what they’ve dealt with at the position.

Brian Burns and Derrick Brown are already impact players on defense, but if the Panthers want to take the next step, they’ll need youngster Jaycee Horn to really emerge as a high-end cornerback option. If he can do that, it’s not a stretch to see this unit being in the league’s top half on defense.

Looking at the Panthers’ strength of schedule, they’re sitting in a difficult category with the fourth-hardest. Still, it’s interesting that the money looks to be coming in on the over 7.5 wins when you factor in that the price is slightly more juiced than the under here at -120. The Panthers finished last year with a 7-10 record and looked very strong down the stretch. If Bryce Young can work out the kinks early on, you can understand why backing the over 7.5 wins makes a lot of sense here, which is precisely our stance.

Verdict: Over 7.5 wins (-120)

