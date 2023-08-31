Cashing in on NFL MVP Odds: A Deep Dive into Mahomes and Hurts by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

When it comes to hunting for value in the NFL MVP market, there are always a multitude of options. But this year, two names stand out: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently at +600. It’s an enticing number, and given Mahomes’s proven prowess on the field, this could be an opportunity too good to pass up. Yet, while Mahomes remains a favorite for many, the real hidden gem might be Jalen Hurts at +1200.

Why? Because Hurts isn’t new to being in the MVP conversation. Last year, he sped past Mahomes for the award â€“ until an injury benched him just a week later. While many have chosen to overlook him based on that short-lived rise, the signs point towards a potential return to form for Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded, and when we look at a weak NFC landscape, it favors the Eagles.

There’s also this idea that teams that lose in a soul-crushing Super Bowl often face a hangover in the subsequent year. Yet, the Eagles don’t seem like a team that’ll fall into that trap. Most of their competition emerges from their division, and they’ve demonstrated that they can handle that pressure.

The Eagles’ defense also deserves a notable mention. The additions from Georgia have transformed this defense into a formidable unit with a reputation for being fierce and hard-hitting.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens might be a good bet for those considering other potential MVP candidates. Having clinched this award in the past, Jackson stands at +1600. But the +1200 on Hurts is tantalizing.

Though some may argue that this prediction sets the stage for a Super Bowl rematch â€“ which might seem predictable â€“ the real question is: Where is the NFC competition? Only time will tell. For now, watching the season unfold with these two players at the forefront promises to be thrilling.

