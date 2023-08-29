CFB Betting Preview: Penn State Opens Against West Virginia by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

As college football fans eagerly await the coming weekend, one matchup stands out: West Virginia and Penn State. With a kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, the anticipation is palpable, especially given the current dynamics at play.

Straight from the heart of the action, the FanDuel Sportsbook sets the total at 54.5. As of today, the number has shifted to 50.5. But here’s the kicker: Penn State opened as a 19.5-point favorite, and now that’s been pushed up even further to 20.5 points. For those looking for signs and predictions, the odds are painting a clear picture.

Penn State’s head coach, James Franklin, is well-known for his aggressive style, especially in the fourth quarter of games that are seemingly in the bag. When you’re up against teams you’re expected to dominate, Franklin isn’t one to be gentle. He pushes for those extra points, making them an exciting bet for many.

Conversely, West Virginia, a team with a rich football legacy, unfortunately, doesn’t bask in the same glory this year. Projections have them as one of the underperformers in the Big 12. Given the head-to-head stats, many would agree that Penn State, especially at home, has the upper hand.

However, before we write off West Virginia, it’s essential to understand what’s at play. This season is pretty much ‘do or die’ for the team, especially for their coach and his staff. With many predicting them to be hovering around the .500 mark, they are an enigma in many ways.

Here’s a perspective to consider: Penn State excels at seizing the moment when they are the superior team on their home turf. They won’t hesitate to assert dominance, and that’s something West Virginia needs to be wary of. Whether West Virginia can resist Penn State’s overpowering strategy long enough to challenge their dominance remains to be seen.

One can’t ignore that style points matter in college football. When Penn State has an opportunity, they take it and run with it. The defense they showcase is arguably much superior to West Virginia’s. The latter will likely have a challenging offensive day on the field.

While the odds lean heavily in favor of Penn State, the unpredictability and passion of college football can always surprise us.

