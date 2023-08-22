Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The Chicago Cubs are on a roll and have their sights set on the postseason. They’ve recently overtaken the San Francisco Giants for the second wild-card spot and are gunning for the Philadelphia Phillies. Today’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers offers a chance to continue their hot streak, with Drew Smyly taking the mound for the Cubs against the Tigers’ Reese Olson.

The Cubs are slight favorites in this contest, with betting odds of -116 and a game total of 8.5 runs. While Olson had a tough start last time out, allowing eight hits and four runs in just two and two-thirds innings, his prior performances were more promising. Nevertheless, of his three August starts, only one could be considered a quality outing. With a struggling pitcher on the mound, the Cubs have an opportunity to capitalize and keep their momentum going.

The Cubs have a powerful lineup that’s been producing against both right- and left-handed pitching. Olson, a right-hander, has posted decent stats over the past 30 days, with a 1.25 ISO power number against him and a .332 weighted on-base percentage.

Opposite Olson will be Smyly, a left-hander with an advantage against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching over the past month, and that should lead the Cubs to be a viable option today.

This game looks favorable for the Chicago Cubs, who are riding high and poised to extend their winning streak. They have the offensive firepower to overcome a struggling pitcher and the advantage on the mound against a team that can’t seem to hit lefties. If you’re looking for a solid bet, the Cubs at -116 is a good choice.

