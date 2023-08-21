Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers face off in a crucial series that could have significant implications for the NL wild-card race. This matchup is one of the most anticipated in recent weeks, as both teams have been performing well and are fighting for a chance to play in the postseason.

In the series’ first game, the Chicago Cubs are favored on the road. The total is set at nine runs.

Alex Faedo is starting for the Tigers and has performed decently over the past 30 days, pitching to about 59 batters with a 1.76 ERA and a weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) of .245. He will be tasked with stopping the Chicago Cubs, who have been hitting right-handed pitching exceptionally well over the past month.

The Cubs will counter with Javier Assad on the mound, who has impressive numbers over the past 30 days. Against the 92 batters he’s faced, he’s posted a 1.07 ISO power number and a wOBA of .236.

This series will undoubtedly focus on the Chicago Cubs’ lineup as they look to secure their spot in the wild-card race.

Considering the favorable weather conditions, with temperatures around 80 degrees and a slight wind blowing out to left field, hitters may have an advantage in this game. It’s hard to ignore the Chicago bats, which have been performing exceptionally well against right-handed pitching.

In this matchup, it seems that the Chicago Cubs have the edge, as their lineup has been more consistent, and their pitcher Assad has had multiple strong recent performances. Betting odds favor the Cubs on the road, and it’s hard to argue against that, meaning siding with the visitors has value here.

