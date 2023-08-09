Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Following yesterday’s performance, the Chicago Cubs have once again solidified their position as one of the contenders to watch out for in the National League. Today, it will be a head-to-head between two pitchers with varying records.

Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs takes the mound today against Drew Peterson of the New York Mets. With Hendricks on the field, the Cubs are looking at a slight edge, with betting odds favoring them at -116. Given the recent stretches for both teams, especially when it comes to batting, the Cubs have showcased exemplary performances that have outshined many and led them to some big wins. Conversely, the Mets might struggle to find success against a veteran starter like Hendricks.

Given these circumstances, it would make sense to lean toward the Cubs if you’re betting. The price for them stands out at -116, and considering their recent play, it appears to be a solid bet. While the total projected runs for the game are nine, we’d consider betting the over for that. Citi Field might witness a high-scoring game today with two offenses that are very much always capable of popping off for an offensive affair.

