Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Chicago Cubs are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates in what promises to be an exciting face-off. The odds are currently favoring the Cubs at -164. With no clear starter announced for Pittsburgh, the game is clouded by unpredictability.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Who’s taking the mound? Recent updates suggest Andre Jackson will be stepping up. Over the past 30 days, Jackson has faced 53 batters. The results? Not particularly impressive. He’s shown some vulnerability against left-handed hitters but holds his own against those batting right. If the Pirates want to stand a chance, Jackson must dig deep and bring out his A-game.

Chicago Cubs: The pitcher for Chicago? Justin Steele. Steele’s name is synonymous with consistency. Over his past 30 appearances, lefty and righty batters haven’t troubled him much, especially in the initial 547 batters he faced this season. In recent games, Steele has shown some cracks against both.

However, a phenomenal record of 14 wins and just three losses paints a different picture. That’s a standout performance, coupled with an impressive ERA of 2.80. Steele’s presence almost guarantees a win if trends are anything to go by. The Cubs have come out victorious in ten of the last 11 games he’s pitched. Talk about consistency. Comparing the lineups, the Cubs overshadow the Pirates today.

With Steele’s track record and the Cubs’ dominating lineup, a bet on the Cubs at -164 might not be cheap, but it’s a solid one. The Pirates will need to bring something special to turn the tables.

