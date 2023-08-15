Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In a big matchup with playoff implications, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will square off today in what is known as the Battle of the Windy City. The game will be held on the north side at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs are currently the favorites at -168, while the total is set at 8.5 runs.

The forecast for the game is 69 degrees, with a light wind blowing in at 5 miles per hour. Historically, when the wind is blowing in at Wrigley Field, it tends to favor the pitchers, making it more challenging for the hitters to get the ball out of the park.

One of the key factors in this matchup is the Cubs’ potent lineup against right-handed pitching. Over the past 30 days, the Cubs’ hitters have been red-hot, especially against righties. This could be a pivotal advantage for the Cubs in today’s game.

Pitching for the Cubs is Kyle Hendricks, who has been performing exceptionally well lately. The Cubs had high hopes for him this season, and he is starting to deliver on those expectations. Even though the Cubs have lost all three of Hendricks’ starts since he returned to the rotation, he has been pitching well. Unfortunately for him, the offense has struggled to provide support in those games. With the way the Cubs’ bats have been hitting lately, Hendricks is overdue for a win.

Conversely, the White Sox have been struggling and appear to be in a downward spiral. This could be a tough matchup, especially as they will be playing on the road at Wrigley Field.

Given the current streaks of both teams and the favorable conditions for the Cubs’ pitchers at Wrigley Field, we see value in backing the Cubs in this matchup, even at the current odds. We would also consider looking at the Cubs on the run line, as they have the potential to win by a significant margin against a struggling White Sox team.

