Cincinnati Reds Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

One team that’s been a surprise to follow in MLB during 2023 has been the Cincinnati Reds. Not much was expected of them, but they’ve hung around the playoff picture. With a youthful roster sprinkled with veterans, the Reds are a team on the rise, and there’s reason to be bullish about what this team is capable of in the coming seasons.

Below, we’ll look into the Reds’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

The NL Central has largely been on the struggle bus this year, but the division is still right there for the taking for any of the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, or Cincinnati Reds. Entering action on August 10, the three teams are separated by just 2.5 games, with the Brewers leading the pack. Offensively speaking, there’s been multiple players that really broke out for the Reds in 2023. Spencer Steer and Jake Fraley are the two that stand out the most, but rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz has really brought an impactful player into their lineup every day.

The Reds are definitely on the rise in the National League, but it’s hard to see them really making an impact in the playoff race this year, even if they ultimately qualify. Their +3700 price to win the Pennant continues to drop, and although they’re in the mix to make the postseason, we find it difficult to find a path for them to get by some of the NL’s top teams.

It’s no secret that the biggest issue for the Reds this season has been their starting pitching. No one was expecting them to be in the playoff hunt, but it was evident that their fans were disappointed they didn’t try harder to address that area of concern at the trade deadline. At the end of the day, though, this roster will only be better in the future because of the experience they’re gaining playing meaningful baseball down the stretch. Even if the Reds somehow qualify for the postseason and start making noise, it’s hard to see them taking down elite teams with their current roster makeup. The Reds have been a nice story, but we’re happy to sell on their +9000 World Series price tag.

