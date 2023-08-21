Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Preview by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

In an MLB clash of playoff hopefuls, the Cincinnati Reds strive to keep their hopes alive in the race for the top of the NL Central when they visit the Los Angeles Angels. Facing a challenging task in LA, the Reds are slightly underdogs according to the betting odds.

On the mound for the Angels is Lucas Giolito, a right-handed pitcher with mixed results in recent games. His weighted on-base percentages are high, with a .416 against lefties and .372 against righties, and his ISO power numbers have also been elevated. Giolito has faced 118 batters in the past month, allowing a .255 ISO and a .393 weighted on-base percentage. However, the focus of this matchup will be on the Reds’ batters rather than their pitchers, given Giolito’s recent performance.

For the Reds, there are several left-handed batters to watch. TJ Friedl, the lead-off batter, has an impressive .361 weighted on-base percentage and a .278 ISO over the past month against right-handed pitching in 78 at-bats. In addition, switch-hitter Elly De La Cruz boasts a .314 ISO power number and a .363 weighted on-base percentage, making him another batter to watch.

Despite batting at the bottom of the lineup, Will Benson has promising numbers, and his lower batting order position could offer better value in the betting markets. However, his spot in the lineup can be risky for those looking for more dependable offensive production.

Given the recent form of the Angels’ pitcher and the Reds’ key batters, the game promises to be a closely contested affair. Although the Reds are slight underdogs in this matchup, their batting lineup could be their key to an upset.

