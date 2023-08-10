College Football: 2023 Big Ten Preview, Predictions & Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Much like the rest of the collegiate sports landscape, the Big Ten is changing. Beginning in 2024, the East and West divisions are being disbanded as USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon are joining the conference. For the 2023 college football season, though, the status quo remains in place, and that means Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State remain perched as the “Big Three” on top of the league. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are all +550 or shorter, with only one other school with shorter than +1000 odds. Which school will emerge as the league’s winner, and do they have what it takes to take on Georgia and be legitimate national championship contenders?

College Football Conference Previews: ACC

Big Ten Favorite(s): Ohio State and Michigan +180

The bitter rivals are locked together at +180 to win the Big Ten Championship. After years of the Ohio State Buckeyes dominating the rivalry (and the B1G East) between the Scarlet and Grey and the Maize and Blue, Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines have turned the tables with back-to-back victories. Those wins over Ohio State led to Michigan’s two straight Big Ten Championships. Michigan and Ohio State also both have win totals of 10.5. The regular season-ending clash between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will be played at Michigan Stadium on November 25.

Big Ten Sleeper Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions +550

Anyone outside of Ohio State or Michigan qualifies as a sleeper, and Penn State is the best of the bunch. The Big Ten West winner has never beaten the Big Ten East winner in the Big Ten Championship Game, so it seems unwise to take a shot on anyone besides Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a strong offensive line and possibly the best running back tandem in the country. Nicholas Singleton is an incredibly talent, and Kaytron Allen would be the workhorse at almost every other school in the league. Drew Allar steps in as the quarterback, and the defense has a lot of talent, including terrific linebacker Abdul Carter. Penn State gets Illinois, Iowa, and Northwestern from the Big Ten West and hosts Michigan on November 11. That game, plus the contest at Ohio State on October 21, will likely decide the Big Ten race.

Favorite Over Big Ten Pick: Michigan

This is a boring pick, but finding two defeats for the Michigan Wolverines is challenging. Head coach Jim Harbaugh believes this Michigan team will break the record for most draftees in a single NFL Draft and could have more than 20 players be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That alone won’t win you eleven games or a conference championship, but it does help. Michigan’s offense is led by the returning backfield trio of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The offensive line can bludgeon opponents with overwhelming physicality, and receivers like Roman Wilson have plenty of opportunities to make plays against single coverage. The defense should be elite, with stars on each level. The schedule sets up incredibly well, as Michigan will be heavily favored in every game before the November 11 contest at Penn State. The closing stretch of Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State (with only the Buckeyes at home) is tough, but if Michigan goes at least 2-1, the Wolverines will likely go over the win total.

Favorite Under Big Ten Pick: Michigan State – 5.5 Wins

The Michigan State Spartans saw a lot of turnover in the 2023 offseason, with several high-profile exits in the transfer portal. Mel Tucker has been the head coach in East Lansing for three seasons, with two poor seasons sandwiching the terrific 11-2 2021 campaign. The question to be answered is which Spartans program is the real one under Tucker? After losing quarterback Payton Thorne and top receiver Keon Coleman, there are serious doubts about whether Michigan State can navigate this demanding schedule to get back to a bowl game. Central Michigan, Richmond, and Rutgers should be victories, but they will be heavy underdogs against Washington, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, and Ohio State. That leaves Sparty needing to win three toss-up games against Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Indiana, with two on the road.

Top Big Ten Heisman Candidate: J.J. McCarthy +1600

The top Big Ten Heisman Trophy candidate is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +1600. That places him in a tie with Michael Penix and below only Cade Klubnik, Jordan Travis, Quinn Ewers, Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams. McCarthy threw for 2719 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and added 306 rushing yards with five more touchdowns. He has a strong team around him and a schedule that sets him up for success. If Michigan runs the table and McCarthy performs well in wins against Penn State and Ohio State, he’ll be a serious contender for the award.