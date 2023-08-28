College Football Betting Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The college football landscape brims with anticipation as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this week. Both teams bring distinct flavors to the gridiron, promising an exhilarating clash.

It’s undeniable: the Cornhuskers are thirsting for a revival this season. Having had their fair share of struggles, Nebraska could use a morale booster in this match-up. The betting odds, however, favor the Huskies. Minnesota enters this contest as 7.5-point favorites, signaling their perceived edge.

The total point expectation for the game is set at a conservative 45.5. An interesting trend in college football is totals have been shrinking since Week 0, a phenomenon attributed to the non-stoppage of the clock on first downs. This seemingly minor change appears to have notably impacted the scoring patterns. Nevertheless, high-scoring affairs are not extinct, with games like USC’s 56-28 shootout last week attesting to that.

Many fans commend the rolling clock system. It ensures the game concludes within a reasonable duration, bidding goodbye to those marathon 4.5-hour sessions. A sentiment echoed by many who believe the essence of football shouldn’t be diluted by extended game durations.

Diving deeper into the Cornhuskers’ history, they have a rather disheartening record of 21 one-score losses in the last four seasons. Their challenge isn’t just scoring but also closing out tight contests. They’ve faced the bitter taste of defeat against Minnesota by exactly seven points for three consecutive years. Hence, the current line seems spot on. It remains to be seen if new Head Coach Matt Rhule can change that trend.

While many expect the Huskies to clinch another victory, there’s a growing sentiment that the Cornhuskers could cover the spread. An upset victory for Nebraska isn’t entirely off the table, especially if Jeff Sims and the squad can play a clean, error-free game. However, betting on an outright win for Nebraska might be premature.

As the Huskers and Gophers lock horns, punters and fans alike will be glued to their screens, eager to witness if history will repeat itself or if the tides of fortune will turn in favor of Nebraska. One thing’s certain: it’s going to be a game worth watching.

