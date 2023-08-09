College Football Futures: Can Anyone Hang With Michigan in the Big Ten? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When it comes to Big Ten powerhouses, Michigan and Ohio State naturally emerge as annual college football frontrunners. But can anyone else rise to the occasion this season? While there are potential challengers like Penn State, many are skeptical about the likes of Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois.

Diving into the numbers, Michigan’s prowess is evident. Over the last two seasons, they have a remarkable record of 15-0 at home. Another compelling stat? Anytime the Wolverines rack up over 200 yards rushing in recent matchups, they’ve come out triumphant. This undefeated streak demonstrates the strength and efficiency of their ground game. If Donovan Edwards and Hassan Haskins can maintain their momentum, they will remain contenders throughout the season.

On the side of potential surprises, Penn State is a team to watch. Much hinges on what they can extract from Drew Allar at the quarterback position. If he steps up, they could well be the dark horses of the Big 10.

While sentiment on Wisconsin is bearish, mainly due to concerns about their offensive line’s transition, there’s another team quietly gearing up to cause some disruptions in the west: Nebraska. With Matt Rhule at the helm reintroducing the ‘I back’ formation â€“ complete with a fullback and I back â€“ and Jeff Sims in the quarterback slot, the Cornhuskers show promising signs. A favorable over on 6.5 wins for Nebraska this season is a good play. Rhule, after all, isn’t just a good coach; he’s a great one.

To sum it up, while Michigan stands tall in the Big 10, the stage is set for other teams to challenge the status quo. It promises to be a riveting season, filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.