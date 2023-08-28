College Football Heisman Betting Insights: Enter Jordan Travis by SportsGrid 13 Minutes Ago

The chase for the Heisman Trophy continues to take shape as college football’s brightest stars will battle on the gridiron for one of the sport’s most prestigious honors. Betting odds will shift with each pass, tackle, and touchdown, reflecting the market’s perceptions and expectations. Here’s a breakdown of the current frontrunners.

Marvin Harrison Jr., representing the Ohio State Buckeyes, kicked off the season with odds of +2500. While they momentarily improved to +2000 last week, they have circled back to the opening number this week. Harrison Jr. has caught the eye of many, leading the way with 10.2% of tickets and amassing 7.6% of the handle.

Line movement (open, current)

Caleb Williams +500, +475

Jayden Daniels +1600, +1000

J.J. McCarthy +2500, +1600

Joe Milton +2000, +2500

USC Trojans pivot Caleb Williams is firmly in contention as he attempts to join an ultra-exclusive club of back-to-back winners. Initially pegged at +500, Williams’ odds slightly tightened to +475 this week. He’s undoubtedly a fan favorite with a robust 8.6% ticket count and a noteworthy 12.1% handle, which leads all candidates.

Highest Ticket%

Marvin Harrison Jr. 10.2%

Caleb Williams 8.6%

Joe Milton 7.5%

Next up, Joe Milton, starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, had his odds set at +2000 at the start, only to see them drift to +2500 last week – where they currently remain. He accounts for quite a lot of the action, with 7.5% of the tickets and 7.3% of the handle.

Representing the LSU Tigers, Jayden Daniels began at a promising +1600. His scintillating form saw his odds shorten drastically to +900 last week, but a slight drift has them now at +1000. Daniels garners 5.4% of tickets and 6.2% of the handle and has become a popular pick.

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines experienced a significant odds shift from +2500 at the outset to +1600, where he stands currently. The talented signal caller holds steady, pulling in 5.4% of tickets and 5.3% of the handle.

Notre Dame’s own Sam Hartman launched with odds of +1400. Last week’s number then shot to +1600, a position they’ve retained. It doesn’t look like Hartman’s four-touchdown pass performance on Saturday against Navy impressed oddsmakers or bettors all that much. It seems a little strange that his odds didn’t shorten at least a bit. The Fighting Irish QB has claimed 5.0% of the tickets and 4.8% of the handle.

Highest Handle%

Caleb Williams 12.1%

Jordan Travis 8.0%

Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.6%

Jordan Travis, quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, debuted with +1200 odds. Despite a brief detour to +1600, he’s rebounded back to his opening odds. Travis has secured 4.5% of tickets and an impressive 8.0% handle. The 23-year-old is clearly attracting some smart money with the second-largest handle behind only Caleb Williams.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers initiated his campaign at +1400 and saw a dip to +1100, but the tide has brought him to +1200. He’s accounted for 3.2% of tickets and 4.4% of the handle.

Lastly, Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies set out with odds of +1600. A brief journey to +1200 last week has now settled at +1400. Penix Jr. draws 2.7% of the tickets but a relatively low 1.2% of the handle.

Biggest Liability

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Joe Milton

Shedeur Sanders

As the season progresses, these numbers will undoubtedly shuffle. Each game, each play can make or break a player’s Heisman hopes. Keep an eye out as college football season kicks into full gear.

