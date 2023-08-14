College Football Heisman Betting Insights: LSU's Jayden Daniels' Odds Surge by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the college football season creeps closer, the betting futures for the esteemed Heisman Award have witnessed some significant changes. Let’s dive into the current standing of the frontrunners.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Line movement (open, current)

Jayden Daniels +1600, +900

J.J. McCarthy +2500, +1600

Marvin Harrison Jr. +2500, +2000

Joe Milton +2000, +2500

At the forefront, Marvin Harrison Jr. has witnessed a positive shift from an opening betting odds of +2500 to +2000. With 8.5% of tickets, the highest of the group, he also holds a respectable 5.9% of the handle.

Joe Milton, initially touted with +2000, experienced a slip to +2500. Despite the dip, Milton’s prominence is undeniable as he’s accounted for 7.33% of tickets and a commanding 9.2% of the handle, which leads all Heisman candidates.

Highest Ticket%

Marvin Harrison Jr. 8.5%

Joe Milton 7.33%

Caleb Williams 7.27%

Consistency is the word for Caleb Williams, maintaining his betting odds of +500 since the opening. He stands firm, capturing 7.27% of tickets and 7.2% of the handle.

J.J. McCarthy has positively surged in the race, upgrading his odds from +2500 to +1600. Collecting 7.1% in tickets and a noteworthy 8.2% in handle highlights his rising prominence.

Highest Handle%

Joe Milton 9.2%

J.J. McCarthy 8.2%

Caleb Williams 7.2%

Jayden Daniels showcases a commendable improvement, leaping from +1600 to +900. Accounting for 5.8% of tickets and 6.3% of the handle, Daniels remains a formidable contender.

On the other hand, Jordan Travis experienced a decline, moving from +1200 to +1600. Yet, he still captures 3.9% of the tickets and 5.5% of the handle.

Biggest Liability

Joe Milton

Marvin Harrison Jr.

J.J. McCarthy

Young talent Quinn Ewers has impressed bettors, adjusting his odds from +1400 to a more favorable +1100. He represents 3.3% of tickets and 6.7% of the handle.

Sam Hartman, initially at +1400, now stands at +1600. Holding 3.0% of tickets, his handle is slightly lower at 1.7%.

Finally, Michael Penix Jr. transitions from +1600 to +1200, marking his presence with 2.9% of tickets and 1.1% of the handle.

This season’s Heisman Award betting futures are ever-evolving, promising an exhilarating race ahead. As players begin battle on the field, the odds and percentages will continue to shift, keeping the bettors on their toes. Stay tuned for regular updates!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.