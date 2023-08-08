College Football Heisman Betting Insights: Money McCarthy Seeing Big Dollars by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

College football is almost in full swing, and with it comes the speculation and excitement surrounding the illustrious Heisman Trophy. Bettors are putting their money where their mouths are, and we’re seeing significant line movement on some of the top contenders. Let’s dive deep into the odds and see where the smart money is headed.

Line Movement (Open, Current)

Jayden Daniels +1600, +900

J.J. McCarthy +2500, +1800

Marvin Harrison Jr. +2500, +2000

Will Howard +12500, +10000

Jayden Daniels has made an impressive leap, moving from +1600 to +900. The LSU quarterback is certainly catching the eyes of those in the betting community with his stellar play.

Meanwhile, it looks like Michigan is coming out for their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverine under center has seen a substantial shift from +2500 to +1800. Buzz around his play has grown louder week by week, with more and more bettors placing faith in him.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is also climbing the charts, shifting from +2500 to +2000. The Ohio State Buckeye is turning heads and turning ticket stubs in his favor, no doubt akin to his on-field performance. He’ll need it to become just the second wideout in four decades to capture the award.

While Caleb Williams has not seen any movement remaining steady at +500 from opening to present, he also remains the substantial odds on favorite. Williams is a consistent favorite among bettors, with 7.2% of tickets and a robust 7.7% of the handle.

Highest Ticket%

The top three players grabbing the most tickets are:

Marvin Harrison Jr. at 8.7% Caleb Williams at 7.2% J.J. McCarthy, with 6.8%

These players are clearly becoming favorites among the betting public as they invest their hard-earned money backing these athletes. Harrison Jr. leads the way garnering 8.7% of the tickets.

Highest Handle%

When it comes to where the most money is being placed, or the “handle,” our leaders are:

J.J. McCarthy leading the pack with 7.9% Caleb Williams closely follows at 7.7% Quinn Ewers rounds out the top three with 7.6%

These figures indicate where the large sums of money are going, suggesting that these are the players with the most confidence from high-stake bettors.

McCarthy has the most total money behind him, leading the way with almost eight percent of all the dollars wagered in the Heisman futures market.

Williams, the USC pivot, is right behind him, showing a near-identical balance between tickets and handle, both among the top three, showing his popularity among the public.

Quinn Ewers, the talented quarterback out of Texas, seems to have the sharps behind him, with a substantial difference between bets placed and money wagered. Ewers accounts for 7.6% of the handle, more than double his 3.5% of tickets.

Biggest Liability

Bookmakers have their eyes closely on a few players who could make or break their season. The three players that could cause the biggest financial hit to sportsbooks if they win the Heisman are:

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joe Milton J.J. McCarthy

The bookies will watch these players nervously as the season progresses, but Joe Milton is most notable. Milton accounts for 6.4% of tickets and 7.6% of handle. Part of the reason he’s high on the liability list is his odds are the longest of anyone discussed here. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback opened at +2000 before moving to +2500.

Under the Radar Contenders

For Jordan Travis, the movement went in the opposite direction. Initially, at +1200, the odds have shifted to +1600. The Florida State product holds 4.0% of the tickets and 5.6% of the handle.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik has experienced a positive shift in odds from +2000 to +1400. The Tigers signal-caller has drawn 3.2% of tickets and 4.5% of the handle.

Sam Hartman could be a sneaky good pick. The once Wake Forest, now Fighting Irish QB, began at +1400 and now stands at +1600. He’s secured 3.2% of the tickets and 1.8% of the handle.

Finally, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. started with odds of +1600 and has since moved to +1200. He holds 3.1% of the tickets and a modest 1.1% of the handle. This Huskie arm is a legit contender and should put up big numbers in the Pacific Northwest.

As the college football season progresses, odds are actively shifting, reflecting both on-field performances and public sentiment. For passionate bettors and fans, keeping an eye on these Heisman Trophy betting futures promises an intriguing journey until the very end.

