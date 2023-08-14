College Football Heisman Futures: JJ McCarthy's High-Rise Handle by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we approach another thrilling college football season, speculation and excitement around the Heisman Trophy race are mounting. One standout grabbing attention in the betting community is Michigan Wolverines‘ own JJ McCarthy. Currently, McCarthy leads in betting handle, with a significant volume of bets and dollars coming from the state of Michigan, reflecting his home state’s confidence in him.

There’s growing buzz around McCarthy, especially as pro scouts turn their attention to the talented quarterback. Articles are highlighting his skill set, potential, and increasing chances of having a standout season with the Wolverines. His odds (+1600) and the volume of bets on him suggest that many see him as a viable Heisman contender this year.

Another potential dark horse is Xavier Worthy. At odds of 66 to 1, he’s captured a substantial share of bets. Such odds and the bets on him imply that while he’s not an outright favorite, he’s undoubtedly viewed as a player who might shake things up in the Heisman race.

Of course, the Heisman conversation isn’t complete without mentioning the top three contenders: Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Quinn Ewers. Due to their past performances and potential, these players are front-runners in the early Heisman discussions.

However, the ultimate liability on the board, and perhaps the biggest surprise package, is Shedeur Sanders. If Colorado football makes significant strides this season, it could spell trouble for bookmakers. Sanders’ potential breakthrough season, combined with very long odds, could result in substantial payouts.

All in all, the Heisman race promises to be an exhilarating ride. Whether you’re an ardent Wolverines fan, an eager bettor, or just a college football enthusiast, keep an eye on McCarthy and the other contenders as they vie for college football’s most coveted individual prize.

