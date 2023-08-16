College Football National Championship Odds Analysis: Check the Pac-12

The Georgia Bulldogs currently lead the pack at +220. Although they have a new quarterback at the helm, they will likely have an easy schedule through the SEC East. Despite this, there are still questions surrounding the team’s ability to go all the way and win another national title. Given the uncertainties and the price, Georgia might not be the best option for a futures bet as they shoot for the ever-elusive threepeat.

Next, we have Alabama, with the second-best odds despite being ranked fourth in the AP poll. Ohio State is third in both the national title odds and the AP poll, followed by Michigan, who is fourth in odds but ranked second in the poll. LSU rounds out the top five in the odds and has the fifth-best price to win the national championship.

Michigan’s JJ McCarthy Drawing Big Money in Heisman Market

Many top teams, including Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson, are entering the season with new quarterbacks. If you believe these new quarterbacks can quickly adapt and perform at a high level, then it could be worth backing Alabama and Ohio State at their current odds. Rarely do you see such favorable odds for these powerhouse programs before the season starts.

However, it might be worth considering teams outside of the top 5. PAC-12 teams, for example, might offer great value, especially given that this is the last year of the PAC-12’s existence. A team from the PAC is likely to make the college football playoff. With experienced quarterbacks like Bo Nix in Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. in Washington, and Caleb Williams at USC, they could have a shot at winning the national title.

Heisman Betting Insights and Analysis

While the SEC often dominates the college football landscape, don’t overlook the PAC-12 when considering futures bets. There’s potential for significant returns with longer odds, especially with the experienced quarterbacks leading some of these teams.

The National Championship futures market offers various opportunities for value. If you believe in the ability of new quarterbacks at powerhouse schools like Alabama and Ohio State, they could be solid bets. Alternatively, consider backing PAC-12 teams with experienced quarterbacks for potentially higher returns. Keep an eye on the teams’ performance throughout the season and adjust your betting strategy accordingly.