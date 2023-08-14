College Football Top 25 Analysis: Don't Sleep on the USC Trojans by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The latest Top 25 college football poll of the season is out, and as fans and analysts, our eyes are keenly set on its revelations. Let’s delve deeper into the rankings, especially the biggest movers and shakers.

Given the pattern of previous seasons, the heavyweights usually hold the fort in the top rankings. Yet, what truly caught the eye was USC, particularly with Caleb Williams at the helm. Their potential in his final year seems promising.

The dynamics are fascinating. Let’s consider Georgia for a moment. They’re on a quest for a three-peat. But here’s a staggering fact: only two teams since 2000 began as number one in the preseason AP poll and ended as national champions. It’s surprising, given how dominant some teams have been in the sport. But historical data doesn’t lie: USC clinched this in 2004 and Alabama in 2017. Now, not only is Georgia gunning for their first three consecutive wins since the 1930s, but they also aim to join this elite club.

The polls matter. For instance, the last national champion starting the season outside the Top 10 was Florida State back in 2013, thanks to Jameis Winston’s brilliant play. Additionally, the only team in the playoff era to start outside the top five was LSU in 2019. With powerhouses like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson, they defied the odds.

Back to USC, who sit in the number six position. With Caleb Williams leading the charge, they could be a dark horse, the sleeper team outside the top five that might defy expectations.

These polls add a layer of anticipation. The energy is unparalleled when you square off against a team ranked number one. It’s the essence of college football. Bring on the season and those top 25 to step on the field and show what they can do off paper and in reality.

