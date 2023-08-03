Could the Big 12 Welcome Arizona and Arizona State From the Pac-12? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The state of PAC-12 college football is more unpredictable than ever, with murmurs of change and realignment becoming increasingly louder. The spotlight is now on Arizona and Arizona State, with rumors suggesting they may move to the Big 12.

Both schools have struggled on the football field recently, leading some fans and critics alike to declare they wouldn’t be missed in the PAC-12. Their departure, should it materialize, could pave the way for a significant conference shake-up.

Adding fuel to this fire of uncertainty is San Diego State. Following their declaration to leave the Mountain West, with claims that the conference didn’t meet their standards, the Aztecs now find themselves in an awkward position. The expected path forward, be it PAC-12 or Big 12, remains unclear.

What is clear, however, is that San Diego State’s football and basketball teams have been consistently strong, outperforming many of their conference counterparts. Could they find a new home in a potentially reconfigured PAC-12?

As the PAC-12 potentially loses Oregon and Washington to the Big 10, the question becomes, what’s left for the conference? The answer could be a merging with the Mountain West, creating a combined entity featuring some of the better Group of Five schools.

This suggestion, though purely speculative at the moment, does raise an interesting prospect. It could represent an avenue for the remaining PAC-12 teams to maintain their relevance in college football and provide a platform for competitive games.

Even the notion of independence isn’t off the table in this evolving landscape. A fan’s suggestion that Oregon Ducks could go it alone underlines the high level of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the future of the PAC-12.

However, amidst this chatter of super conferences and power duos, there’s a significant figure yet to make a move: Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have traditionally strongly influenced college football’s narrative, and one can’t help but wonder how they’ll react to the proposed ACC and Big 10 expansions.

Could Notre Dame be the wildcard in this deck of collegiate change, ready to tip the balance in an unexpected direction? Only time will tell. For now, we can only watch, wait, and speculate on the future of these storied programs and their place in college football’s ever-evolving tapestry.

