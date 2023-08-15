Could the Philadelphia Eagles Experience a Super Bowl Hangover this Season? by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have their sights set on a successful NFL season, with hopes of making a deep run in the playoffs and even returning to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts is poised for a breakout year and has a legitimate shot at the MVP award. The team is favored to go over 10.5 wins this season, and many believe they are Super Bowl-bound.

However, history shows that the road back to the Super Bowl is fraught with challenges for teams that lost the big game the previous year. For example, the Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl only to fall short in the title game the following season. The Eagles must overcome similar odds to defy the trend and make a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Despite the optimism surrounding the Eagles, it’s crucial to remember that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Many have already laid out a seemingly easy path for them to claim the NFC East, the NFC championship, and even the Super Bowl, but the reality is often far different. The competition in the league is fierce, and the outcome of the season is anything but predetermined.

It’s essential for the Eagles to take things one game at a time and not get ahead of themselves. The pressure of living up to high expectations can be overwhelming, and the team must remain focused on their immediate goals. The NFC East is far from a walk in the park, and the Eagles will need to prove themselves every week if they want to reach the heights that many are predicting for them.

The upcoming season will be a true test of Philly’s’ mettle and their ability to handle the pressure of being a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Only time will tell whether they can rise to the occasion and fulfill their potential or fall short in their quest for glory.

