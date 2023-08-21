Desert Rebound: Diamondbacks Back in Wild Card Hunt by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s a remarkable story for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are now in contention for a National League wild-card spot after a rough patch in August. What has been the difference maker for Arizona on this small turnaround? The answer is quite simple: they’re closing out games.

In the earlier part of the MLB season, the Diamondbacks struggled to finish games strongly. They would get into the 5th or 6th inning in a close game and couldn’t finish the job. But things have changed.

Although shaky at times, the addition of Paul Sewald to the bullpen has made a difference for Arizona. Sewald can get crucial outs in the ninth inning, and his presence has provided a much-needed boost to the team’s relief pitching. Surprisingly, this move hasn’t negatively affected his former team, the Seattle Mariners. In fact, the trade is likely to be an excellent move for the Mariners in the long term. However, it was necessary for Arizona, who needed someone to close out games.

Another critical factor in the Diamondbacks’ turnaround has been their improved pitching beyond Zac Gallen. The starting rotation and bullpen have stepped up, making a difference on the field.

Astonishingly, a team can lose eight or nine games in a row in August and still have a chance at the postseason. But that’s the beauty of baseball â€“ the league wanted to see this kind of parity down the stretch, and they’re getting it.

The Diamondbacks have shown resilience and determination to bounce back from their losing streak, and now they have a shot at the National League wild-card spot. As the season winds down, they’ll need to continue closing out games and getting solid performances from their pitchers to secure their place in the postseason.

