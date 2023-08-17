Deshaun Watson Has Looked Inconsistent In Camp for Browns by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The spotlight on the Cleveland Browns’ training camp has focused on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s performance, and the early reports are not encouraging.

Watson has looked unimpressive in the pocket and has struggled to hit his targets. You don’t want to hear this if you’re a Browns fan or have Cleveland futures.

The Browns face a formidable defense in practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles, making it a stern test for Watson. However, the lack of consistency in Watson’s passing is a cause for concern.

Cleveland had high hopes for Watson, who joined the team from the Houston Texans, where he showed glimpses of his talent as a top-tier quarterback. The Browns’ management and fans expected Watson to build on those moments and lead the team to a strong performance in the highly competitive AFC North.

However, the Browns’ performance late last season did not show the improvement many had hoped for with Watson at the helm. His return toward the end of the season did not provide the spark needed to rejuvenate the team’s playoff chances.

Despite the concerns around Watson’s performance, there are still many positives for the Browns. Their offensive line remains strong, and standout running back Nick Chubb looks poised for a big year. The defense also has a lot to offer, with an elite front seven boasting athleticism and excellent tackling skills, complemented by capable cornerbacks.

Nevertheless, the Browns find themselves in a challenging position in the AFC North, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens expected to be strong contenders. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right on the Browns’ heels, if not already ahead of them in the competition.

The performance of Deshaun Watson will be crucial for the Browns’ hopes this season. If Watson can recapture the form he showed during his years with the Texans, Cleveland could become a force to be reckoned with in the AFC North. However, if the reports of his struggles in training camp continue, the Browns may face an uphill battle in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.