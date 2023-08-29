Despite Being the Favorite, Messi has Company for MLS Top Goalscorer by SportsGrid 12 Minutes Ago

The MLS Golden Boot race is heating up, and courtesy of Bet MGM, we have some enticing odds to dissect. The competition for the top goal scorer has thrown up some intriguing numbers and names.

Lionel Messi, the maestro himself, has emerged as the favorite, even though he commenced this season well after the rest of the field. With odds sitting at +350, it’s remarkable to see Messi’s name at the helm. Yet, this is by no means a guaranteed win for him.

Let’s dive into some other prominent contenders:

Hany Mukhtar : Although not as globally recognized as Messi, Mukhtar’s talent is undeniable. The Nashville SC star is not only a goal scorer but also an exceptional creator, making him a dual threat. He leads the MLS with 13 markers on the year.

Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles Football Club, FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta, and San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza: There’s no mistaking this group’s talent and potential to clinch the Golden Boot. Each player leads their club in scoring with 12 goals.

The odds for Messi might seem inviting, but they’re also a protective measure by sportsbooks, anticipating the influx of bets on the iconic player. Messi probably needs approximately 12 to 16 goals in the upcoming 11 games to take the hardware. The road ahead seems steep. If we consider other players’ scoring rates, Messi might have to up his feverish pace even further to have a chance.

Inter Miami might have an easier window to make the playoffs than Messi does to take top scorer, as the challenge is immense. Players like Georgios Giakoumakis of Atlanta FC is also in the race, ensuring this is far from a one-man show.

A notable observation this season is the relatively low-scoring trend in MLS, which works slightly in Messi’s favor. Having only 13 goals as the leading tally (Mukhtar) at this juncture of the season is unusual.

The Golden Boot race is wide open, and while Messi remains the favorite, it’s far from a foregone conclusion. Will Messi accelerate his scoring rate, or will we witness an underdog clinch the title? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure. This will be a thrilling race to the finish.

