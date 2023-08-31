Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The anticipation for the upcoming NFL season is electric, and as we take a closer look at the opening game where, several key elements stand out.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl favorites, are going head to head with the Detroit Lions, and it’s a matchup that has fans and critics alike talking. Kansas City is currently a 6.5-point favorite in this game. While the odds might favor Kansas, Detroit’s reputation this season as a division favorite expected to make the postseason means they’re not to be underestimated.

Let’s dive deeper into the game’s dynamics. One significant aspect that has caught attention is the availability of Chris Jones from the Chiefs. To put it straight, if Chris Jones is missing from the Kansas City lineup, they will feel it. Especially when contending against an offense like the Lions.

Reports suggest Chris Jones will attend a family gathering this weekend, but a timely call from his agent with an offer to add an extra $25 million guaranteed onto his contract could change things.

Why is his presence so crucial? You start from the front if you’re strategizing to quell the Detroit Lions offense, particularly Jared Goff. The pressure needs to be organic and relentless, with Jones being pivotal in that regard.

Shifting the lens to the broader picture: the NFL’s choice for the opening game. The league rarely, if ever, misses the mark on such decisions. Even if two underperforming teams were to take the field on a Thursday night to begin the season, the ratings would skyrocket. But ponder on this – how explosive would the ratings have been if it was a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs showdown? The kind of engagement that could rival the NFC, AFC championship games, or even the Super Bowl.

Comparatively, a Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs duel, even with a 54.5 total, though promising fun and excitement, might not have generated the same Super Bowl-esque hype.

Regardless, as the game approaches next Thursday, we have no doubt that it’s going to be a great start to the year. Football is back with or without the immense pre-game hype, and that’s what truly counts.

