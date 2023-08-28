Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In an unexpected turn of events, the struggling New York Yankees are facing another formidable challenge as they gear up to go head-to-head with the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees are in a major slump, and it’s dragged throughout August. As their playoff hopes continue to fade, what’s left to play for with this group?

Making matters worse for the Bronx Bombers is their scheduled pitcher for the day: Luis Severino. He’s been having a rough season, to say the least. Despite a glimmer of hope in his recent outing against Washington, where he allowed just a single hit over six and two-thirds innings, his overall season stats still paint a picture of inconsistency.

However, the underdogs sometimes bite hard. Severino’s recent performance begs the question: Can he turn the tide? While some might be tempted by his recent success, the safer bet remains to be cautious. When we view his performance over the last 30 days, he continues to underwhelm.

On the other hand, the Detroit Tigers are showing promise, especially when it comes to facing off against right-handed pitching this month.

The Yankees have their stars, but their recent performances, especially against right-handed pitchers, don’t inspire confidence. Aaron Judge, renowned for his power against right-handers, has a mere 139 ISO power number over the last 30 days. Giancarlo Stanton, despite his 240 ISO power number from his last 86 at-bats, is equally up-and-down.

The odds lean in favor of the Detroit Tigers, given the current dynamics. While the Yankees have some standout players, they’ll need more than just individual brilliance to overcome the Tigers, especially with Severino on the mound.

If you’re looking to place bets, it seems that the safer bet is on the Detroit Tigers.

