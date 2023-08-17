Do the Cubs Have a Realistic Path to the NL Central Crown? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Last night, the Chicago Cubs pulled off a crucial victory that could potentially reshape the rest of their MLB season. It’s been a roller-coaster for the Cubs recently, with wins against teams like the Blue Jays and Braves but disappointing losses to the Mets and the White Sox. However, a massive home run by Christopher Morel secured a much-needed win for the Cubs.

Wrigley Field is notorious for its unpredictable wind patterns. These gusts, often called the “Wrigley wind,” can turn lazy pop flies into home runs, creating a unique environment for pitchers and hitters. Last night, though, it wasn’t just the wind aiding the Cubs. Drew Smyly pitched well, but Morel’s home run made the difference.

This win comes at a crucial time for Chicago, who are in the middle of a tight race in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the division, but their lead has narrowed after losing the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are now just 2.5 games back, making the race for the division title extremely close.

The Cubs have a golden opportunity to gain ground in the division, with a schedule full of games against teams with losing records. Upcoming series against the Royals, Tigers, and Pirates give the Cubs a chance to rack up wins and put pressure on the Brewers. And to cap off the month of August, the Cubs have a pivotal series against the very team they’re chasing, the Brewers.

This stretch of games will be crucial for the Cubs. By September 1st, we’ll have a clear picture of whether the Cubs are legitimate contenders in the NL Central or if their recent win was just a blip in an otherwise disappointing season. With winnable games on the horizon and the division race tightening, the next few weeks will be a critical time for the Cubs and their playoff aspirations.

