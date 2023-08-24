Does Shohei Ohtani Still Have the AL MVP Locked Up? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani has consistently found himself at the epicenter of MLB chatter in a season that’s seen its fair share of highs and lows. Rightly so, as the league’s most electrifying player. Yet, with recent injury news surrounding Ohtani’s pitching, there’s a looming question: Will this affect his MVP odds?

For anyone needing a reminder, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Ohtani’s injury woes. Cast your mind back to 2020, when Ohtani started only two games for his team due to a similar setback. Yet, one can’t simply peg him as injury-prone. Since then, he’s been a symbol of durability, with over 20+ starts in three consecutive years.

What elevates Ohtani isn’t just his prowess on the mound. It’s his dual-threat ability. As we near the end of the season, he’s chasing a home run crown with a stellar 44 home runs, 91 RBIs, and a batting average soaring over .300. In simple terms, Ohtani at the plate is a spectacle.

With the recent news suggesting we’ve seen Ohtani’s final pitch for the season, many wonder if his MVP standing is at risk. Let’s put things into perspective. Ohtani is still an offensive juggernaut, even if he isn’t gracing the mound. Given his consistent and outstanding performance, the votes are still likely to sway heavily in his favor.

There’s a distinction between being ‘shut down for the season’ and being unavailable for pitching. In Ohtani’s case, the latter is the scenario. This means he’ll continue to contribute heavily with his bat, potentially cementing his MVP spot further.

Now, if we were to enter a hypothetical realm where Ohtani’s season concluded as of today, would the dynamics of the MVP race change? Less than 40 games are remaining for most teams. However, considering his mammoth season, it’s hard to envisage anyone else nabbing the award from him. This isn’t about handing it to the next best player, like Corey Seager, by default. This is about recognizing an athlete’s immense contribution over a majority of the season.

For those fretting about Ohtani’s MVP chances, rest easy. Ohtani’s brilliance this season is undeniable, whether on the mound or at the plate. The MVP trophy might as well have his name engraved already.

