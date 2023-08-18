Down to the Wire: Who Will Secure the NL Wild Card Spots? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the MLB regular season approaches its conclusion, the race for the National League wild-card spots has intensified, with several teams vying for a coveted playoff berth. Currently, the San Diego Padres are five games behind in the wild-card race, sitting at six games under .500. However, the six teams ahead of the Padres are separated by a mere four games, leaving the NL wild-card in flux.

If we had to predict the three wild card teams at the end of the regular season, the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies would emerge as strong contenders. The Marlins, despite facing tough matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, have a shot at making it into the wild card. Their final three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates could prove to be decisive.

On the other hand, the Cubs have a favorable schedule, facing the Kansas City Royals in their upcoming matchups. If they capitalize on this, the Cubs could secure a wild-card spot.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also poised to make it into the wild card. Their recent performances and the matchups they have left make them a strong contender for one of the spots.

Lastly, we cannot rule out the San Francisco Giants, who face the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in their upcoming matchups. Winning these games would significantly boost their chances of making it into the wild card.

The tight race for the wild-card spots means that predicting the final three teams is challenging. But one thing is certain: with the schedule and matchups coming up, the Cubs, Phillies, and Giants are all in the mix for a playoff spot. The conclusion of the regular season is shaping up to be exciting, and fans can look forward to thrilling baseball action as teams battle it out to extend their seasons into the playoffs.

