EPL Team Outlook: Arsenal Seems Hungry for Title Charge

It was a season just short of soccer glory for Arsenal after conceding the league to Manchester City in the final handful of weeks. Still, the Gunners have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2023-24 season.

We look balanced at Arsenal this season and select a breakout player and X-factor before revealing our best bet.

Arsenal Preview: Why You Should Be Bullish

After facing serious criticism and questioning in the first two seasons of management, it’s been made clear that Mikel Arteta is the man for the job. The former Manchester City assistant has brought the club to heights it hasn’t seen since Arsene Wenger was in charge. He’s got them back to the UEFA Champions League and into contention for Premier League titles. Arteta stands out as one of the top managers in the world and will have his gunners as prepared as ever for a title charge again in 2023-24.

Arsenal Preview: Why You Should Be Bearish

Can the squad handle the weekly grind of a packed fixture schedule? Although they played in the Europa League a season ago, adding the Champions League brings a greater demand to the weekly performances required by the club’s supporters. It will come down to squad depth and if ownership has given Arteta enough options to rotate through a quality squad and provide the performances necessary to compete for silverware in each competition and the Premier League.

Arsenal Prediction: Breakout Player: Leandro Trossard

Trossard was already known as a Premier League star for tuned-in fans that saw him play for Brighton, but he feels like he’s on another level with the Gunners. He tallied nine assists across ten starts after joining the club in January, becoming the critical catalyst for the club’s attacks in the second half of the season. With over half a year under his belt within Arteta’s system, Trossard could blossom into one of the best players in the league in 2023-24.

Arsenal Prediction: X-Factor: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard is turning into everything Arsenal expected and more when they bought the midfielder from Real Madrid. After finding his footing with the club in his first pair of seasons, he exploded for 15 goals and seven assists in 2022-23, serving as the team’s joint-leading scorer. A significant reason why the team saw so much success last season, the Gunners will need a similar level of production out of the Norweigan if they want to hang with the likes of Manchester City atop the table.

Arsenal Best Bet: 2023-24 Premier League Title Odds: +450

We like the odds here. It seems many have forgotten that Arsenal led the league for most of the season and looked the part of league-winners up until springtime. Manchester City have not improved their squad much, while Arsenal have added some solid rotational players and even a starter or two. This number could shorten quickly if they get off to another hot start, so grabbing it now would be beneficial.

