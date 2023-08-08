Ezekiel Elliott: The Fiscally Smart Choice and Insurance Policy for the Jets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NFL landscape is constantly shifting, with players coming and going, recovering from injuries, and proving their worth on the field.

Among the most discussed recently is Breece Hall. Hall’s comeback from his knee injury is impressive. Given his young age, tremendous talent, and apparent physical prowess, concerns about his ACL seem minimal. This isn’t the same narrative for players like Odell Beckham Jr., whose multiple ACL injuries have sparked debates. We can only rely on observable performances and statistics when considering a player’s comeback and likely subsequent showing.

The case with Saquon Barkley showcases that younger players can bounce back effectively from significant injuries. He made a robust return, and there’s optimism around Hall doing the same.

But not so fast. Enter Ezekiel Elliott, the former star running back whose market value has seemingly taken a hit. If Zeke envisions a payday akin to his prime days, reality might be less rosy. Here’s where strategy and finance come into play. It could be a steal if the Jets can snag Zeke for a bargain, say, a couple of million dollars. Compare that to Dalvin Cook. The Jets had a chance with Cook, but he walked, probably due to financial disagreements. Remember when DeAndre Hopkins wanted a significant payday? Tennessee splurged after losing their star, AJ Brown.

In essence, if the Jets believe in Hall’s prowess and potential, they might not want to spend big on another star. But they need a safety net, a competent player ready to step in if Hall faces issues. Ezekiel Elliott could be that player: a former star willing to prove himself again without breaking the bank. It’s a fiscally wise move and could offer the Jets the depth they need in their roster.

