Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes CFB Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The football world turns its eyes to a thrilling rematch between the Utah Utes and the Florida Gators tonight. The scene is set at the Utes’ home ground, and despite being favorites, the Utes’ odds stand at just 4.5. This is a sharp recall of last year’s Week 1 game when Anthony Richardson and the Gators took control, defending their territory against Cam Rising and the Utah Utes.

However, a notable absence tonight is that of Cam Rising, which many pundits believe is a considerable loss for the Utes. Had Rising been available for this game, the odds would likely have leaned heavily in favor of the Utes, possibly even hitting a double-digit point spread.

Now, let’s dive deeper into the ramifications of this match. If Utah were to falter tonight, the PAC 12’s college football playoff chances could very well conclude before other teams have even begun their Week 1 games. Imagine a scenario: Utah loses to Florida but goes on to clinch their third consecutive PAC 12 championship. Still, the road to the playoffs would be treacherous. For Utah to secure a place, they’d need to dominate their entire schedule, which is a tall order given the abundance of talent in the PAC-12.

Historically, a dominant team like USC, steamrolling through the PAC-12, would see its rankings rise, cementing its place in the top five and ensuring a playoff spot. However, this year, it seems the league’s strength might be its own downfall. If every team in the PAC-12 records a loss, the journey to the playoffs becomes much more challenging, especially considering the playoffs haven’t expanded to include eight or 12 teams. In a peculiar turn of events, the PAC 12 might be so competitive that it ultimately excludes itself from the playoffs.

This may sound paradoxical, but the truth is, sometimes being too good can be detrimental in a system that hasn’t adjusted to accommodate such competitiveness.

