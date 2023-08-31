From Frost's Fumble to Rhule's Revival: Nebraska's Redemption Journey Begins Tonight by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are, once again, in the college football limelight, but this time, it shines on them for reasons of potential redemption. With a much-anticipated game against Minnesota looming, the betting lines are abuzz. The spread? A notable seven points favoring the Gophers. While some have taken the bait, there’s considerable skepticism around Nebraska’s chances.

To put it mildly, the Scott Frost era was tumultuous. He entered Lincoln amid grand proclamations â€“ some even touted multiple Big Ten titles and a National Championship under his stewardship. However, for many, these predictions were laughably ambitious. Frost’s stint was marked by a series of disappointments, leaving many to question his credentials.

Enter Matt Rhule, a man with a proven track record of reviving college programs. His tenures at Temple and Baylor are the stuff of legends. Rhule orchestrated impressive turnarounds at both institutions, instilling belief and changing the footballing ethos. His brief sojourn to the NFL might have been ill-advised, but his credentials at the collegiate level can not doubted.

While Rhule’s prowess is undeniable, Nebraska’s revival won’t be instantaneous. Anyone expecting the Cornhuskers to rattle off double-digit wins and capture the Big Ten crown this season is likely in for a rude awakening. Yet, a seven-win season isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

Tonight’s game against Minnesota is pivotal, with its spread now at 7.5 and a total at 43. The feeling among some analysts is that Nebraska, with Jeff Sims at the helm (a transfer from Georgia Tech), might not only cover the spread but could even snag a win.

Despite having coach PJ Fleck, Minnesota isn’t the behemoth some portray it to be. Their new quarterback and offense present questions, and while their defense remains solid, they aren’t the complete package. Fleck’s lofty paycheck, juxtaposed against the team’s middling performances, certainly raises eyebrows.

While Nebraska might not be the finished article, they seem poised for progress under Rhule. Tonight’s game against Minnesota could set the tone for the rest of their season. For the Cornhuskers’ faithful, hope springs anew.

