Gallen, Snell, or Strider: Who has the Edge in a 3-Horse Cy Young Race?

When it comes to the National League Cy Young Award odds, is this race concluded? Definitely not. It’s been widdled down to a three-horse race, but these MLB strikeout stallions are not letting up the pace one stride.

It’s clear this Cy Young race is packed with talent. Zac Gallen had been showing breakout qualities since his Miami days, and he did just that this season. The Diamondbacks ace leads the pack and has been in the driver’s seat most of the season. That said, if Gallen were an undeniable shoo-in, he’d be sitting at -200 or -300 right now rather than around even money. Let’s not forget around this time last year, Sandy Alcantara was at an overwhelming -300 or -400 to take home the award. So, if history tells us anything, surprises can and will happen.

It’s only fair to acknowledge that Spencer Strider (+360) has shown immense skill. However, the dominant strikeout machine has seen a slight dip in form from his phenomenal first-half performances. And don’t forget Blake Snell (+290), who has had a sub-3.00 ERA for much of the season and looked unhittable at times.

In evaluating the top contenders, Gallen undeniably has a formidable chance. However, it would be naive to disregard Strider or Snell. Given the dynamism and unpredictability of the sport, it’s quite plausible that any of these three stalwarts could clinch the coveted Cy Young by season’s end.

For those looking to place their bets, consider this: Baseball, perhaps even more than other sports, has massive swings, especially on the mound. One clunker or one dominant start could completely jumble the top of the odds board immediately. There’s plenty of pitching left to be done over the final five weeks of the season.

