Gamble or Gain: The Risk of Betting on the Miami Dolphins by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Miami Dolphins are showing promise for the upcoming NFL season, but their fate hinges mainly on the health of their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. The talented quarterback has a history of injuries that could impact his performance this season. If he can play all 17 games, the Dolphins might have a chance to win their division.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The offseason acquisitions and the improvements of returning players have bolstered the team’s roster. The Dolphins can potentially be a force in the NFL this season, with a playoff berth well within reach.

Tagovailoa‘s health is a significant concern for the team and its fans. The quarterback’s concussion history could sideline him for multiple games, jeopardizing the team’s success. If he were to suffer another concussion, he could be out for an entire month, potentially crippling the Dolphins’ chances of making the playoffs.

The goal of betting in the NFL is to find as many sure things as possible. Unfortunately, the Dolphins’ situation at quarterback raises too many question marks to predict their success confidently.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson would be the next man up if Tagovailoa goes down, but he doesn’t have the same proven skillset or experience as a starter.

Despite their potential for success, the risk associated with Tagovailoa‘s health makes betting on the Dolphins a gamble. The Dolphins could be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this season, but they have an uphill battle ahead if they want to make a deep playoff run.

Betting Odds:

Miami Dolphins to win the division: +290

Miami Dolphins to win ten games: -110

The odds may seem tempting, but remember the inherent risk of betting on a team with an injury-prone quarterback. If you choose to bet on the Dolphins, do so with caution and be prepared for the potential ups and downs of the season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.