Hard Knocks: Rodgers, Gardner, and the Jets' Playoff Hopes by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

If you tuned into Hard Knocks: New York Jets, you might have caught the moment when Aaron Rodgers shared a candid conversation with Sauce Gardner, last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. The two spoke about a future in Canton for Gardner, possibly beside Rodgers. Yet, as Rodgers playfully jabbed, he would always be a step above.

Now, a burning question emerges: What impact will the Hard Knocks spotlight have on the Jets this season? There’s something to be said about a more intimate relationship between NFL fans and their team. When you peel back the curtain and provide an inside look, it entices even the casual fan to invest more emotionally in the team’s journey. This could mean an uptick in fan support for the New York Jets.

However, even with the potential increase in fanbase, one cannot ignore the elephant in the room: the team’s challenging schedule. Especially in the first seven to eight games of the regular season, the Jets could find themselves at a challenging 2-6 rather than an optimistic 6-2.

Key challenges include syncing up Rodgers with his wide receivers and determining whether the defense can continue to stand tall. Moreover, with a target on their backs in the AFC East, the Jets face the tall task of surpassing a 9.5-win total this season. It’s important to note that they aim to break the NFL’s longest playoff drought of 12 years, with their last postseason appearance in 2010 under the helm of Rex Ryan and with Mark Sanchez leading the charge.

For those looking to place bets, the over has the juice for the Jets’ win total. Still, based on their current trajectory and the evident challenges ahead, expect the Jets to fall under the 9.5 win threshold. A seven-win season seems more plausible.

It’s essential to recognize that while Rodgers brings significant value to the team, he isn’t the same quarterback we saw a few years ago in Green Bay.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.