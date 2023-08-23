Heisman Futures Market: Can Caleb Williams (+500) go Back to Back? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In the storied history of the Heisman Trophy, spanning almost a century, only one name stands out as a repeat winner: Archie Griffin from Ohio State, who secured the award back-to-back in 1974 and 1975. The question now buzzing among college football aficionados is: Can Caleb Williams emulate Griffin’s feat?

If USC can maintain an undefeated streak throughout the regular season and clinch their conference title, it might provide Williams with the momentum required to secure a consecutive Heisman. The scheduling has indeed been fortuitous for USC this year. While they face significant challenges against teams like Oregon and their traditional rivals, UCLA, the initial six weeks appear relatively smooth sailing for the Trojans.

Given Williams’ offensive prowess, as displayed last season, anticipation is rife. Should he embark on another offensive tear in the early weeks, it seems almost inevitable that Williams would dominate the Heisman conversation. Moreover, considering Lincoln Riley’s coaching approach, there’s little reason to believe he would rein in Williams or limit his on-field expression.

Thus, all arrows seem to point toward Caleb Williams (+500) being the odds-on Heisman favorite until at least November rolls around. For bettors and college football enthusiasts, keeping an eye on Williams’ performance and USC’s journey this season will be both crucial and exciting.

