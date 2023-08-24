Heisman Futures Market: Georgia's Beck (+2000) is No Loser, Baby by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

The Heisman Trophy race is always a topic of much debate and speculation, with bettors and fans alike scanning the odds and stats of college football‘s best. One intriguing entry, though not as high up on the board as some others, is Carson Beck.

It’s interesting to note that Beck is listed with 20 to 1 odds for the Heisman. While these odds might not seem particularly remarkable, it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been any shift after he was announced as the starting quarterback. This suggests that the general consensus was always confident in Beck taking up the role of starter for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Comparatively, just last year, Stetson Bennett of Georgia made it to New York with stats that weren’t exactly astronomical: 3425 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 184 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. Not to forget, he threw an impressive four touchdowns against LSU in the SEC title game. With just an additional game proving his worth, he had clocked in 16 touchdowns. It’s an impressive feat, and it underscores the reality that a quarterback from Georgia doesn’t necessarily need to post gaudy numbers to get to New York.

Georgia’s aspirations are high. Their win total projection places them with a yes/no possibility of going unbeaten. Moreover, they’re considered favorites with minus money to clinch the SEC title. Keeping this in mind, if Carson Beck lives up to the promise, he could well be on his way to the Heisman finals.

Given his two-year streak, many might forget that Stetson Bennett is arguably one of the most exceptional performers in the college football playoffs. Yet, the overarching question lingered for much of his tenure at Georgia: “Is he the right guy for us?” Enter Carson Beck, who has been patiently waiting, surrounded by a robust arsenal of offensive weapons.

But for Beck’s Heisman ticket to truly hold weight, it’s not about shining in the big SEC title game or the away game against Tennessee. The real litmus test lies in Georgia’s initial matches of the season against UT Martin and Ball State. For Beck to truly make a Heisman statement, he must outshine his predecessors, racking up at least six touchdown passes in these initial matches against inferior teams. After all, Bennett wasn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboards against lower-tiered schools last year. Beck needs to capitalize on these games, proving he can post those standout numbers against teams that Georgia is expected to dominate.

While the Heisman race is always unpredictable, looking beyond just the top contenders is essential. Players like Carson Beck, especially with the legacy of Georgia backing them, can make for intriguing, high-value bets. As always, keep an eye on the stats, team dynamics, and individual performances before placing your bets.

