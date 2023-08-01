High Stakes: Chargers' Bet on Herbert Hinges on Defense by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Justin Herbert, the star quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, opened camp by inking a five-year contract extension worth a staggering $262.5 million. This move has officially made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in the NFL from an average annual salary perspective – a whopping $52.5 million per annum.

As the Chargers continue training camp, we consider this question: does the high hope surrounding Herbert align with the potential outcomes of 2023?

Last season, the Bolts secured their place in the postseason, although it was a game that most Chargers fans might prefer to erase from memory. Despite leading 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval County, the Chargers witnessed a complete turnaround. The Jaguars rallied back with full force to snatch the game, leaving Chargers fans shell-shocked.

The 2023 betting odds for the Chargers are intriguing as we look ahead. Their win total is 9.5, with the over holding a slight edge. The odds favor the Chargers at -115 to secure a playoff berth. The team stands at a +1100 to bag the AFC championship, the sixth-best price currently available on the FanDuel sportsbook. However, they trail significantly behind the top three AFC teams – Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

So, how far are Herbert and the Chargers from reaching the top AFC tier of these three teams?

The answer may lie not in Herbert or the offense but instead in the defense. It’s not the offensive prowess that’s held the Chargers back in the postseason, but their lackluster defense.

Brandon Staley, the head coach known for his defensive expertise, has a herculean task ahead of him. He needs to transform a defense that has failed to live up to expectations into a force capable of championship-level play.

The crux of the Chargers’ success lies in whether the defense, especially their highly-paid linemen and secondary members, can rise to the occasion. That’s no small task, but necessary if the Chargers hope to advance to the next level.

Over the last four years since Herbert’s draft, the Chargers have consistently failed to surpass their preseason win total. Could this be the year they break that trend? That’s the $52.5 million question.

Stay tuned as we closely watch the Chargers’ performance in the coming year.

