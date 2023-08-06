Houston Astros' Steadfast Bet: Justin Verlander

Betting on the Comeback

It’s been an interesting year for the Houston Astros, and perhaps no one encapsulates that more than Justin Verlander. The veteran right-hander started 2023 on a rocky note, dealing with a shoulder injury that slowed him down and perhaps resulted in a slower-than-usual start. This year, his record with the Mets was a modest 6-5 over 94 innings. Still, his last few games suggest he’s back on track, getting his pitches to land where he wants and starting to resemble the Verlander we knew and admired in the previous seasons.

Despite a dip in his strikeout rate, Verlander still amassed an impressive 81 strikeouts. His 3.15 ERA and 1.14 WHIP indicate his overall performance has remained fairly steady, despite the injury setback.

AL Cy Yong Winners Market: Can Gerrit Cole Still Get You Value?

A Gamble That Could Pay Off

The Astros took a calculated risk with Verlander. Last week, the odds of the Astros winning the American League were +800, and by Tuesday, they had shortened to +700. In some places, the odds had further slimmed to +650. With the news of Verlander’s improving performance, the Astros are now a +380 bet to win the American League. Only the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays have better odds, but with the Rays’ McLanahan’s situation still uncertain, now could be an opportune time to place a bet on the Astros.

The Comfort of Familiarity

Verlander’s return to the Astros brings a sense of familiarity and comfort that could benefit the pitcher’s performance. He knows the environment, his teammates, and the coaching staff, which could help him perform at his best without worrying about other nuances that could affect a player transitioning to a new team. As they say, never underestimate the power of an old, well-fitted shoe.

Taking the Pressure Off

Not only does Verlander’s return boost the Astros’ odds, but it also eases the pressure on the rest of the rotation. His addition creates a formidable 1-2 punch in the playoffs, setting the stage for a strong finish to the season. And if you’re a Justin Verlander fantasy manager, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for, especially if you’ve kept faith during the early season struggles.

A Potentially Rewarding Conclusion

For the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, it seems that the gamble could pay off. For those who’ve stayed faithful and bet on Verlander and the Astros, August and September could bring some very satisfying returns. The 2023 season may have started on a slow note for Verlander, but it looks like he’s back in his stride. And if the betting odds are anything to go by, the Astros could be one of the teams to watch in the home stretch of this season.

