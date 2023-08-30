How Much Of a Loss Is Jonathan Taylor for the Colts? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When the news broke that the Indianapolis Colts gave the green light to Jonathan Taylor to find a trade partner, it set the NFL community buzzing. Notably, the trade condition hinged on the caveat of securing an equivalent of a first-round draft pick, whether that means one first-rounder or a combination of other picks. Yet, days have turned into a week, and no such deal has emerged.

Many anticipated a trade to materialize, especially given the murmurs about the Miami Dolphins showing keen interest, paired with whispers about another mystery team. Yet, no one seemed willing to pay the price. This leads us to a pivotal moment: Taylor, despite being uninjured, is now on the pup list, sidelining him for the opening quartet of matches against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.

This doesn’t bode well for the Colts, especially given the subdued expectations surrounding their performance this season. What’s perplexing is the business acumen or lack thereof. They’re poised to pay Taylor for a month without him stepping onto the field, only to possibly reinitiate trade talks thereafter. Under these circumstances, a first-round draft pick in exchange seems optimistic, if not implausible.

One must question the value perception of the Colts. Even with evident interest from teams like the Dolphins, none seemingly valued Taylor at the price of a coveted first-round draft pick. This raises the question: Are established running backs, even those with Taylor’s prowess, worth such a high stake?

While the Colts might be rueing some of their decisions, Taylor also faces a stark wake-up call. Demanding a price is one thing; the market’s willingness to meet it is another. If teams shy away from trading a first-round pick for him, what does that signal for his prospects of securing a lucrative deal?

This saga is a lesson in reality checks for teams and players. As the dust settles, both Taylor and the Colts must recalibrate their strategies while the clock ticks down to the start of a new NFL season.

