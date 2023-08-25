How to Watch 2023 HBCU Games On ESPN by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

Season-long coverage of HBCU games on ESPN is set to kick off on Saturday, August 26. South Carolina State will visit Jackson State in a big opening matchup.

The Jackson State Tigers are the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champs, and you can catch their opening matchup on ABC.

ESPN and ESPN+ are set to air close to 90 HBCU games, with the primary focus being on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

This weekend’s Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge is one of the significant events on the HBCU calendar, emphasizing the tradition, legacy, and values of HBCUs.

Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of televised HBCU games and how to watch specific coverage:

2023 HBCU College Football Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Platform Game Saturday, August 26 7:30 p.m. ABC Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Saturday, September 2 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Bowie State at Delaware State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia State at Norfolk State 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Southern at Alabama State 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern Sunday, September 3 3:00 p.m. ESPN Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Jackson State vs. Florida A&M 7:00 p.m. ESPNU Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee Saturday, September 9 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Howard 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Benedict at Edward Waters 7:00 p.m.* 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ ESPNU Jackson State at Southern Saturday, September 16 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Florida Memorial at Grambling 3:30 p.m.* 11:00 p.m. ESPN+ ESPNU Hampton at Howard 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Towson at Morgan State 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Savannah State 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Allen 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama A&M at Southern Thursday, September 21 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M Saturday, September 23 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Edward Waters 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Miles 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Albany at Morgan State 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ The Citadel at South Carolina State 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Florida A&M Saturday, September 30 12:00 p.m. ESPN+ Miles at Central State 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Campbell at North Carolina Central 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Fort Valley State at Allen 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Grambling at Prairie View A&M Saturday, October 7 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Stony Brook at Morgan State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State 3:30 p.m. TBD Grambling at Alcorn State 4:00 p.m. TBD Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M 7:00 p.m. TBD Florida A&M at Southern 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Tuskegee Thursday, October 12 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Fort Valley State at Benedict Saturday, October 14 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Allen at Albany State 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Edward Waters at Tuskegee 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Jackson State 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama A&M at Grambling Thursday, October 19 7:30 p.m. ESPNU North Carolina Central at Morgan State Saturday, October 21 12:00 p.m. TBD South Carolina State at Delaware State 12:00 p.m. TBD Norfolk State at Howard 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Benedict 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Savannah State 5:00 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Florida A&M at Texas Southern Thursday, October 26 7:30 p.m. ESPNU South Carolina State at North Carolina Central Saturday, October 28 12:00 p.m. TBD Howard at Delaware State 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Lane at Central State 2:00 p.m. TBD Morgan State at Norfolk State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Edward Waters at Allen 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Morehouse 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:30 p.m. TBD Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State 4:00 p.m. TBD Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M Thursday, November 2 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman Saturday, November 4 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Central State at Kentucky State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Morehouse 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Fort Valley State at Albany State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Florida A&M at Alabama A&M 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Southern at Alcorn State 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Southern at Jackson State 3:30 p.m. TBD Delaware State at Morgan State 3:30 p.m. TBD Howard at South Carolina State 3:30 p.m. TBD Norfolk State at North Carolina Central 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Miles Friday, November 10 9:00 p.m. ESPNU Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday, November 11 TBD TBD SIAC Championship 12:00 p.m. TBD Norfolk State at Delaware State 12:00 p.m. TBD Morgan State at South Carolina State 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alcorn State at Texas Southern 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Prairie View A&M at Southern 3:30 p.m. TBD North Carolina Central at Howard Saturday, November 18 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Morgan State at Howard 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ South Carolina State at Norfolk State 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Delaware State at North Carolina Central 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Prairie View A&M 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Alcorn State at Jackson State 3:30 p.m. TBD Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Thursday, November 23 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Alabama State Saturday, December 2 4:00 p.m. ESPN2 SWAC Championship Saturday, December 16 12:00 p.m. ABC Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) In addition, keep in mind that: * Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. ** Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 11:00 p.m.

