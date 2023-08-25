How to Watch 2023 HBCU Games On ESPN
Season-long coverage of HBCU games on ESPN is set to kick off on Saturday, August 26. South Carolina State will visit Jackson State in a big opening matchup.
The Jackson State Tigers are the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champs, and you can catch their opening matchup on ABC.
ESPN and ESPN+ are set to air close to 90 HBCU games, with the primary focus being on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
This weekend’s Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge is one of the significant events on the HBCU calendar, emphasizing the tradition, legacy, and values of HBCUs.
Have all the intel you need?
Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of televised HBCU games and how to watch specific coverage:
2023 HBCU College Football Schedule on ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Game
|Saturday, August 26
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|
Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
|Saturday, September 2
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Southern at Alabama State
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|Sunday, September 3
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|
Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.):
Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPNU
|
Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
|Saturday, September 9
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morehouse at Howard
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Benedict at Edward Waters
|7:00 p.m.*
10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPNU
|Jackson State at Southern
|Saturday, September 16
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Florida Memorial at Grambling
|3:30 p.m.*
11:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPNU
|Hampton at Howard
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Towson at Morgan State
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Clark Atlanta at Savannah State
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kentucky State at Allen
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alabama A&M at Southern
|Thursday, September 21
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
|Saturday, September 23
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morehouse at Edward Waters
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Clark Atlanta at Miles
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Albany at Morgan State
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|The Citadel at South Carolina State
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alabama State at Florida A&M
|Saturday, September 30
|12:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Miles at Central State
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Campbell at North Carolina Central
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fort Valley State at Allen
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Grambling at Prairie View A&M
|Saturday, October 7
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stony Brook at Morgan State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Grambling at Alcorn State
|4:00 p.m.
|TBD
|
Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.):
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
|7:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Florida A&M at Southern
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morehouse at Tuskegee
|Thursday, October 12
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Fort Valley State at Benedict
|Saturday, October 14
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Allen at Albany State
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edward Waters at Tuskegee
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alabama A&M at Grambling
|Thursday, October 19
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|North Carolina Central at Morgan State
|Saturday, October 21
|12:00 p.m.
|TBD
|South Carolina State at Delaware State
|12:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Norfolk State at Howard
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kentucky State at Benedict
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tuskegee at Savannah State
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Florida A&M at Texas Southern
|Thursday, October 26
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
|Saturday, October 28
|12:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Howard at Delaware State
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lane at Central State
|2:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Morgan State at Norfolk State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edward Waters at Allen
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kentucky State at Morehouse
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|
Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.):
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|4:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
|Thursday, November 2
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
|Saturday, November 4
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Central State at Kentucky State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Clark Atlanta at Morehouse
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fort Valley State at Albany State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Southern at Alcorn State
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Delaware State at Morgan State
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Howard at South Carolina State
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Norfolk State at North Carolina Central
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tuskegee at Miles
|Friday, November 10
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Saturday, November 11
|TBD
|TBD
|SIAC Championship
|12:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Norfolk State at Delaware State
|12:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Morgan State at South Carolina State
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alcorn State at Texas Southern
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Prairie View A&M at Southern
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|North Carolina Central at Howard
|Saturday, November 18
|1:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morgan State at Howard
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|South Carolina State at Norfolk State
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Delaware State at North Carolina Central
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|
Florida Classic (Orlando):
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|Thursday, November 23
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|Saturday, December 2
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|SWAC Championship
|Saturday, December 16
|12:00 p.m.
|ABC
|Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)
In addition, keep in mind that:
* Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m.
** Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 11:00 p.m.
