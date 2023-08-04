How to Watch and Bet Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s feud will come to a head on Saturday night when the two square off inside a boxing ring from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul will be looking to bounce back after losing his last boxing match to Tommy Fury, while Nate Diaz will make his professional boxing debut.

Below, we’ll highlight the details surrounding what promises to be an epic night of boxing matches:

Date: Saturday, August 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET/ 1 a.m. UK

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Ring Walk Time: 11:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. UK

Where to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: The card will stream live on DAZN and DAZN PPV (Check if it’s offered prior in your area)

Using the sportsbook of your choice, you can find many different ways to be the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. Below, we’ll outline the current odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Jake Paul: -600 moneyline favorite

Nate Diaz: +370

With the current odds, there’s really no value in siding with Jake Paul, at least on the moneyline. If you’re looking for a different approach to the fight, you could look for Paul to finish Diaz in a specific round.

For example, if you expect Paul to win the fight in Round 6, you can get those odds at +850.

Our best bet is just that, with us expecting the gas tank of Jake Paul to shine in this fight and Diaz to struggle to keep up in the later rounds.

Jake Paul has some juice beside his name to finish the match by KO/TKO at -150.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

