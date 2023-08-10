How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 1 Preseason Games by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The NFL preseason is officially underway, and there are games televised to watch for all 32 teams during the four weeks of action that are on the horizon.

There are plenty of storylines to watch for in Week 1 preseason action, including first-overall draft pick Bryce Young’s debut for the Carolina Panthers. Along with Young, fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson is slated to start Week 1 of the preseason for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets kicked off the festivities with the annual iconic Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, which saw the Browns knock off the Jets 21-16.

Below, we’ll outline the matchups for Week 1 of the NFL’s preseason and where you can watch these games:

*If the game is bolded, that means it’s a nationally televised matchup*

*NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime will each produce one national broadcast during the preseason.*

Thursday, August 10

Game Time (ET) TV Texans vs. Patriots 7 p.m. NFL Network Vikings vs. Seahawks 10 p.m. NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Game Time (ET) TV Falcons vs. Dolphins 7 p.m. Local Packers vs. Bengals 7 p.m. NFL Network Giants vs. Lions 7 p.m. Local Steelers vs. Buccaneers 7 p.m. Local Commanders vs. Browns 7:30 p.m. Local Broncos vs. Cardinals 10 p.m. NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Game Time (ET) TV Colts vs. Bills 1 p.m. Local Titans vs. Bears 1 p.m. NFL Network Jets vs. Panthers 4 p.m. NFL Network Jaguars vs. Cowboys 5 p.m. Local Eagles vs. Ravens 7 p.m. NFL Network Chargers vs. Rams 9 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Game Time (ET) TV Chiefs vs. Saints 1 p.m. NFL Network 49ers vs. Raiders 4 p.m. NFL Network

