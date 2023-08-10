How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 1 Preseason Games
The NFL preseason is officially underway, and there are games televised to watch for all 32 teams during the four weeks of action that are on the horizon.
There are plenty of storylines to watch for in Week 1 preseason action, including first-overall draft pick Bryce Young’s debut for the Carolina Panthers. Along with Young, fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson is slated to start Week 1 of the preseason for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets kicked off the festivities with the annual iconic Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, which saw the Browns knock off the Jets 21-16.
Below, we’ll outline the matchups for Week 1 of the NFL’s preseason and where you can watch these games:How to Watch Week 1 NFL Preseason
*If the game is bolded, that means it’s a nationally televised matchup*
*NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime will each produce one national broadcast during the preseason.*
Thursday, August 10
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Texans vs. Patriots
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Vikings vs. Seahawks
|10 p.m.
|NFL Network
Friday, August 11
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Falcons vs. Dolphins
|7 p.m.
|Local
|Packers vs. Bengals
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Giants vs. Lions
|7 p.m.
|Local
|Steelers vs. Buccaneers
|7 p.m.
|Local
|Commanders vs. Browns
|7:30 p.m.
|Local
|Broncos vs. Cardinals
|10 p.m.
|NFL Network
Saturday, August 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Colts vs. Bills
|1 p.m.
|Local
|Titans vs. Bears
|1 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Jets vs. Panthers
|4 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Jaguars vs. Cowboys
|5 p.m.
|Local
|Eagles vs. Ravens
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Chargers vs. Rams
|9 p.m.
|NFL Network
Sunday, August 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Chiefs vs. Saints
|1 p.m.
|NFL Network
|49ers vs. Raiders
|4 p.m.
|NFL Network
