How to Watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC League Cup Final by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The League Cup Final in MLS is set to go down on Saturday night. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Nashville SC for a chance at history.

Inter Miami and Nashville SC have had different journeys to qualifying for the League Cup Final. Messi and company knocked off Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City, FC Dallas, Charlotte, and Philadelphia. Nashville FC took down Colorado and then lost to Toluca. They followed that loss with wins against Cincinnati, Club America, Minnesota, and Monterrey.

Messi has tallied nine goals and four assists in his first six MLS matches. He came off the bench in the opener but followed that up by starting each of the next matches. Messi has played an integral role in carrying Inter Miami to the League Cup Final, and there are many different ways to target this game from a betting standpoint, highlighted below.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

How to Watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

When: August 19, 2023

Where: GEODIS Park, Nashville

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. CT

English TV: None

Spanish TV: TUDN

Streaming: Apple TV-MLS Season Pass

Inter Miami -110 | Nashville SC +230 | Tie +280

Anytime Goal Scorer

Lionel Messi -195 | Josef Martinez -115 | Hany Mukhtar +125

Sam Surridge +210 | Leonardo Campana +230 | Robbie Robinson +230

It’s no secret that targeting Lionel Messi to score in the League Cup Final will be one of the more popular bets. He’s been on an absolute tear since joining the MLS and has scored in each match. With the numbers Messi has put together, you’d likely have expected his odds of scoring a goal to be more juiced in this match, but we’re content paying the -195 price tag for him to find the back of the net.

Best Bet: Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-195)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.