How to Watch USA vs. Sweden Knockout Round Women's World Cup

In the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup, the United States women’s national team will take on Sweden. The matchup will take place in Melbourne, Australia.

Entering the Women’s World Cup as the tournament favorites, the USWNT has yet to live up to that standard with how they performed during the group stage. Team USA posted ties against the Netherlands and Portugal while handling their business against Vietnam.

Is the US on Upset Watch Against Sweden?

Below, we’ll outline how you can watch Team USA’s knockout stage matchup against Sweden:

When: Sunday, August 6

Time: 5 a.m. ET

Where to Watch: Fox, Fox Sports App

You can watch replays of the game on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Switzerland vs. Spain | Netherlands vs. South Africa

Japan vs. Norway | Sweden vs. United States

Australia vs. Denmark | France vs. Morocco

England vs. Nigeria | Columbia vs. Jamaica

Keep an eye on the updated odds to capture the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Team USA is no longer favored to win it all after their lackluster performance during the group stage.

