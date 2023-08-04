How to Watch WWE Summerslam: Date, Time, and Stream by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The biggest show of the summer in the WWE landscape is upon us. WWE’s Summerslam is set to go down this Saturday from Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.

What iconic moments will transpire at this year’s must-see show of the summer?

Below, we’ll highlight details surrounding WWE’s Summerslam:

Date: Saturday, August 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT/1 a.m. UK

How to Watch Summerslam: In the United States, Summerslam can be viewed on Peacock or PPV.

How to Watch Summerslam Everywhere else but the USA: WWE Network (Premium subscription)

You can order WWE Summerslam through your cable or satellite provider with the price to be confirmed.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title (Tribal Combat Match)

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Title

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Slim Jim Battle Royal

