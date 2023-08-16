Indiana Hoosiers Preview, Predictions & Season Win Total Pick by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Indiana’s eight wins in 2019 were the program’s most since 1993, and their 6-1 Big Ten record in 2020 was the best in Bloomington since 1967, the last time they won the conference. Thenâ€¦ the bottom fell out. The Hoosiers went 2-10 in 2021 (winless in conference play) and 4-8 last season. I don’t know if Tom Allen is on the hot seat, but IU has finished sixth or seventh in the Big Ten East in four of his six seasons.Indiana Hoosiers Preview

2022 Record: 4-8 (2-7); Big Ten Finish: 6th in B1G East

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 71

Head Coach: Tom Allen: 30-40 (17-35) | 7th Season | Overall: 30-40

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Walt Bell (2nd Year), Anthony Tucker (1st Year)

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Matt Guerrieri (1st Year), Chad Wilt (2nd Year)

National Championship Odds: +50000 | CFB Playoff Odds: NA

B1G Championship Odds: +30000 | B1G East Odds: +14000

Win 6+ Games: +400 | Undefeated Regular Season: +50000

Regular Season Wins: OVER 3.5 -140 | UNDER 3.5 +114

Indiana’s strongest unit is their special teams, good enough to help them steal a game or two. Let’s start with dynamic running back Jaylin Lucas, who earned All-American honors as a true freshman as a kick returner. Lucas led the nation with two KR TDs and the B1G with 28.1 yards per return. He is expected to add punt return duties to his plate this season. Also back is punter James Evans of New Zealand, who averaged a solid 44.3 yards punt. The Hoosiers will be breaking in a new kicker, but Nicolas Radicic was an Army All-American coming out of high school, one of the top recruits at his position. Tom Allen was once a special teams coach, and with his relinquishing of defensive play calling, expect him to be more involved on this third of the team.

Passing on both sides of the ball could be a problem. The Hoosiers averaged 5.4 yards per pass in the past two seasons, finishing last in the Big Ten each year. Why will this year be any better? There’s some talent at receiver, but who will be their quarterback? With Dexter Williams II still returning from injury, the competition is between Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson Jr., who have ten pass attempts combined. On defense, the Hoosiers must replace their top five defensive backs from last season, including a pair of talented cornerbacks in NFL camps.

According to reports, the former quarterback made a giant leap in the spring, entering his second season as a wideout. Not only is Donaven McCulley getting more acclimated at the position and showing improved ball skills, but he’s in much better shape after dropping weight and body fat. The former quarterback is quicker and has more burst. At 6’5â€ with the ability to go up to get the football, McCulley could become a real weapon for the Hoosiers in 2023.

Indiana lost 30 seniors from last year’s team, in addition to some transfers, which led to Allen going into the portal to bring in well over 20 transfers this past offseason. According to 247Sports, IU had the 19th-best portal class in the country and was second only to Michigan among Big Ten schools. The best of the bunch is defensive end Andre Carter (Western Michigan), who Allen says is the most-physical lineman he’s had at Indiana. In addition to Carter, the Hoosiers signed six P5 D-line transfers and five to the secondary (three from P5). On offense, Jackson (4-star recruit at Tennessee), RB Christian Turner (1,022 yards in 2021-22 for Wake Forest), and WR Dequece Carter (3,000+yards, 31 TDs at Fordham) are all competing for starting roles. They must hit on many transfers if Indiana returns to a bowl.

The schedule is among the toughest in the country. Such is life in the Big Ten East. In addition to the Big 3 (Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State), the Hoosiers will be heavy underdogs vs. Louisville, at Maryland, vs. Wisconsin, and possibly at Illinois. On the positive side, they will be favored to beat Indiana State and Akron, and the Hoosiers get Rutgers and Michigan State at home. They close out the season at Purdue, their fifth conference road game. Making a bowl is nearly impossible.

Let’s give the Hoosiers wins over Akron and Indiana State, with losses to Louisville, Maryland, Wisconsin, and the Big 3. That leaves four games: vs. RU and MSU, at Purdue and Illinois. Can they win at least two? They can, but losing all four is possible as well. My lean would be over if the number is 3.5 (FanDuel). Ultimately, I’m not making a play on IU’s season win total, but if I were forced to, I’d feel safer about going UNDER 4.0 (Caesars). Why? While four is their most probable win total, three is more likely than five, and part of betting isn’t just picking winners but limiting your liability.

No Pick â€“ Lean: UNDER 4 (-160 @ Caesars Best Price)