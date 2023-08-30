Injuries and Inconsistencies Continue Plaguing Toronto Blue Jays by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the MLB season as one of the most talked-about teams. A revamped ballpark set the stage, and expectations were soaring. The newly configured field had experts predicting that at least three players would knock out 40-plus home runs this season. However, as the dog days of summer roll in and we near September, the Blue Jays seem to be faltering, unable to match the lofty standards set for them.

Bo Bichette was seen as a linchpin for the team’s offensive efforts. However, his recurring health issues have been a significant setback. Bichette’s recent move back to the IL could spell disaster for the team in the crucial games down the stretch. Bo’s health isn’t the only challenge the team faces.

Inconsistencies with driving in runners in scoring position have continued to haunt this team. The inability to capitalize on runners in scoring position is alarming. Another dismal performance last night saw the Blue Jays go one for eleven, a trend that is becoming all too familiar for fans.

The numbers are becoming hard to ignore. The trend is clear: a team that was once bursting with potential is now struggling to find its footing.

The MLB season can be unforgiving. Every team has its highs and lows, but Toronto‘s low seems to be lingering. At the start, many, us included, believed that they would eventually turn things around, especially given their perceived ceiling compared to other teams in the league.

As we gear up to welcome September, it’s becoming increasingly evident: This iteration of the Toronto Blue Jays might just be remembered as one of the most underperforming teams in recent memory.

